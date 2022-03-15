Celtics PRIDE podcast: could KG’s jersey retirement ceremony motivate the current team?

In this episode of the Celtics PRIDE podcast, Adam and Josh start with a quick review of the past week including another buzzer beater at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks and Luca Doncic.

Then they discuss KG night. What is the meaning of such celebrations? Will Ray Allen get his number in the rafters next? What is the impact on the current roster and KG coming back into the Garden and visiting them in the locker room?

Then Josh hits his quota of mentioning Bill Simmons every podcast prompting a discussion of the current team and whether they have a secondary scorer capable of hitting big shots when Jason Tatum gets doubled. Hint: it’s about team basketball, not star power with this team.

Then Adam and Josh take a look at the playoff teams in both the East and West to identify whether any of them seem scary in the playoffs. Does this year provide a unique opportunity for the Celtics to possibly contend for a title now?

Remember to rate, review, and subscribe to the CelticsBlog podcast feed (we’re “Celtics PRIDE”) and follow us on Twitter @celticspridepod. A @celticsblog pod.

Hosts: Adam Motenko, Josh Motenko (@coachmotenko) and Mike Minkoff (@mikeminkoffnba)

Email: at celticspridepodcast@gmail.com

About Celtics PRIDE Podcast: Co-Hosts Adam Motenko, his identical twin brother Josh Motenko, and their friend Mike Minkoff couldn’t stop talking about the team. Now they supply your need for Boston Celtics content with their regular podcast on CelticsBlog.

They will talk nerdy to you, dissect the players on and off the court, and bicker like only opinionated New Englanders can. It’s like if CelticsBlog made a BasketballJones / Dunc’dOn lovechild.

You will get the coach’s perspective, the capologist’s view, and a healthy dose of advanced and traditional stats that breakdown everything that happened and could happen with the #1 dynasty in the NBA. If you often find yourself reminiscing about the players you grew up watching, or you just need reminders about what “being a Celtic” means to you, this is the podcast for you. This is Celtics PRIDE!