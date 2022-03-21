Jayson Tatum, Payton Pritchard set shooting records vs. Nuggets

There’s a striking juxtaposition surrounding the Boston Celtics of late. Right now, the team is 20th in three-point percentage this season, yet somehow, we wake up today talking about two separate records being broken, both of which are based around three-point shooting.

Since the start of 2022, the Celtics are 8th in the league for three-point percentage and have found a rhythm both in finding their spots and making their shots. So, while the juxtaposition is a nice twist to an already story-filled season, it shouldn’t come as too much of a shock to the system that some Celtics players are out here setting records.

Both milestones were reached against the Denver Nuggets last night, with Jayson Tatum being the first player to mark his name in the history books (again) as he sank a three early in the game to overtake Ray Allen for third all-time on the Celtics three-pointers made list.

JT PASSES RAY ALLEN ON THE CELTICS ALL-TIME 3PT LIST pic.twitter.com/n8kOLJx4DK — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 21, 2022

Impressively, Tatum who has participated in 357 games overtook Allen despite playing one less game than the former sharpshooter did (358 games) in a Celtics jersey.

However, Tatum wouldn’t be the only Celtics player popping the champaign following the team's victory over the Nuggets. Payton Pritchard also etched his name into the history books.

The sophomore guard, who went 4-of-4 against the Sacramento Kings, followed up his 100% shooting night by going 5-for-5 against the Nuggets, making him just the fourth player in NBA history and the first Celtics player to achieve the feat.

Payton Pritchard just became the 4th player in NBA history (and 1st Celtic) to make at least four 3-pointers without a miss in consecutive games



4-4 @ Sacramento

5-5 @ Denver pic.twitter.com/YB1UEmHXbX — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) March 21, 2022

Pritchard isn’t the first player to achieve the scoring record this season, as the Cleveland Cavaliers Dylan Windler also had two great shooting nights earlier in the season, as reported by Celtics.com’s Taylor Snow.

The Celtics have hit top form at the perfect time, with the team now 19-3 in their last 22 games, and their uptick in perimeter shooting has been a significant factor in the team's sudden resurgence. That same increase in efficiency could have Ray Allen looking at his top-5 spot in Celtics three-point history with cautious glances, as both Marcus Smart - who has shot 38.6% from deep in 2022, and Jaylen Brown are both closing in on Allen’s spot in the history books, too.