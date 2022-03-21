Marcus Smart, Robert Williams III out tonight against Thunder

As they wrap up their four-game road trip, the Celtics will be without two key starters. Both Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III are being listed as out on the team’s injury report ahead of their tilt against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

#NEBHInjuryReport vs. Oklahoma City:



Aaron Nesmith (right ankle sprain) - QUESTIONABLE

Marcus Smart (illness, non-COVID) - OUT

Robert Williams (right patella tendinopathy) - OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 21, 2022

Smart (illness) will miss his 11th game of the season, but just his second since the long layoff he took in mid-January due to that nasty hand injury. He also missed Boston’s final game before the All-Star break with an ankle injury.

Williams, however, will miss his 14th game on the year, and it sounds like a safe bet. The Celtics’ center tweaked his knee against the Nuggets last night, and is being listed out with right patella tendinopathy.

That injury’s nickname? A fitting one: jumper’s knee. According to John’s Hopkins medicine, it’s a “condition characterized by inflammation of your patellar tendon. This connects your kneecap (patella) to your shin bone (tibia). Jumper’s knee weakens your tendon, and, if untreated, can lead to tears in your tendon.”

In layman’s terms: good call keep Rob out. Maybe against the Jazz on Wednesday, too, if the team wants to be extra cautious ahead of its four-day layoff later this week.

Aaron Nesmith is also questionable as he still deals with the ankle injury he suffered against the Memphis Grizzlies back at the beginning of March. He was also listed as questionable ahead of yesterday’s eventual win over the Denver Nuggets, but was later ruled out with Head coach Ime Udoka noting that Nesmith “tested [his ankle] recently and didn’t feel great, but he’s getting close.” Nesmith will miss his eighth consecutive game tonight should he be ruled out later on.

Boston will look to return home on the heels of a perfect four-game road trip. To do it, they’ll have to beat the 20-51 Oklahoma City Thunder, who have lost nine in a row. Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET.