Jayson Tatum wins Player of the Week

The MVP chants in Denver say it all. Jayson Tatum has arrived and today, the NBA again recognized his great play out west, naming the three-time All-Star Player of the Week.

Here are the numbers from Celtics public relations:

Tatum produced 29.3 points on 59.2% shooting (57.1% 3-PT, 93.3% FT), to go along with 7.7 rebounds, and 5.0 assists in three road games – all Celtics wins – at Golden State (March 16), Sacramento (March 18), and Denver (March 20). He was one of four Eastern Conference players to average 29.0 points and 7.0 rebounds, and the only one of that group to shoot at least 52.0% from the field. The fifth-year pro and three-time All-Star reached the 30-point mark in each of the last two games of the week, shooting 69.7% from the field and 13-of-20 from beyond the arc during that stretch.

It’s the third time this season Tatum has been recognized by the league. He won Player of the Week just two weeks ago and before that, back in late December. It certainly was an epic week, but he’s been on a tear since the calendar turn. Over the last fifteen games, he’s averaging nearly 32 points per game on 50% from the field (42% from behind the arc). With teams trying more and more to get the ball out of his hands, he’s also become a reliable playmaker, averaging 4.8 assists per game through February and March.