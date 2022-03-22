Must C’s: Grant Williams & the MCU

A night after declaring himself Batman for stopping The Joker (Nikola Jokic), Grant Williams came prepared for his podium game in Oklahoma City. Williams replaced Robert Williams in the starting lineup and scored a career-high 20 points and grabbed ten rebounds in a wire-to-wire win against the Thunder.

After the game, he stepped in front of the mics with Derrick White, pulled out his cell phone, and rattled off his teammates’ alter egos in the Marvel Comics universe.

Grant Williams assigned Marvel characters to each member of the Celtics. @Grant2Will pic.twitter.com/oKeU3DAVw6 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 22, 2022

Here’s the final breakdown:

Marcus Smart as The Incredible Hulk

Al Horford as Captain America

Jaylen Brown as Black Panther

Aaron Nesmith as Drax

Sam Hauser as Hawkeye

Luke Kornet as Groot

Nik Stauskas as Antman

Robert Williams as Thor

Daniel Theis as Captain Marvel (“one of the most hated movies, but we appreciate him”)

Jayson Tatum as Vision (“most powerful, most important”)

Payton Pritchard as Quicksilver

Matt Ryan as Starlord

Malik Fitts as Dr. Strange

Broderick Thomas as Rocket

Derrick White as Ironman

Grant Williams as Spiderman (“in the MCU”)

Ime Udoka as Nick Fury