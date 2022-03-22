Must C’s: Grant Williams & the MCU

A night after declaring himself Batman for stopping The Joker (Nikola Jokic), Grant Williams came prepared for his podium game in Oklahoma City. Williams replaced Robert Williams in the starting lineup and scored a career-high 20 points and grabbed ten rebounds in a wire-to-wire win against the Thunder.
After the game, he stepped in front of the mics with Derrick White, pulled out his cell phone, and rattled off his teammates’ alter egos in the Marvel Comics universe.
Grant Williams assigned Marvel characters to each member of the Celtics. @Grant2Will pic.twitter.com/oKeU3DAVw6— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 22, 2022
Here’s the final breakdown:
Marcus Smart as The Incredible Hulk
Al Horford as Captain America
Jaylen Brown as Black Panther
Aaron Nesmith as Drax
Sam Hauser as Hawkeye
Luke Kornet as Groot
Nik Stauskas as Antman
Robert Williams as Thor
Daniel Theis as Captain Marvel (“one of the most hated movies, but we appreciate him”)
Jayson Tatum as Vision (“most powerful, most important”)
Payton Pritchard as Quicksilver
Matt Ryan as Starlord
Malik Fitts as Dr. Strange
Broderick Thomas as Rocket
Derrick White as Ironman
Grant Williams as Spiderman (“in the MCU”)
Ime Udoka as Nick Fury
