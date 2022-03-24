Get your Grant “Batman” Williams from BreakingT

Grant Williams is not the hero the city deserves, but the hero it needs, and our friends at BreakingT now have a t-shirt for Boston’s Batman.

After shutting down the reigning MVP Nikola “The Joker” Jokic, Williams has reached superhero status in the 617. Well, at least that’s what our Dork Knight thinks when he gave himself the nickname.

Jaylen Brown on Grant Williams' nickname: "He wants me to tell the media that he wants his nickname to be Batman, I said I don't know about that one Grant" @FCHWPO @Grant2Will pic.twitter.com/xxfCaL4tQO — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 21, 2022

In the next game in Oklahoma City, Williams started in the place of Robert Williams and followed up his defensive performance against the Nuggets with a career high in points and rebounds with a 20 & 10 game against the Thunder. In his postgame presser, he doubled down with his caped crusader comparisons and gave all his teammates an MCU alter ego.

You can grab the Bat Signal on a t-shirt or hoodie at BreakingT by clicking on the link. The design comes in men’s, women’s, and kids’ sizes and don’t forget to check out the rest of their Boston Collection here.