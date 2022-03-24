Support Heather Walker’s efforts to raise money for brain cancer research

Just about everyone has been in contact with someone that has suffered from or died from some form of cancer. So we all know the suffering, the fear, the tragedy involved for the victims and their families and friends.

Well, one of the Celtics family has been suffering but using her platform to effect positive change. Vice President of Public Relations Heather Walker is raising money for research.

Walker was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer, glioblastoma, which required emergency surgery last summer. She has undergone radiation and chemotherapy and also received a trial vaccine coded specifically to fight her cancer. She has since started the #Move4Heather campaign, which has raised over $300,000 for glioblastoma research.

I’ve personally only had the pleasure of conversing with Heather through email (always upbeat and helpful in every way), but those that worked with her and interacted with her have had nothing but glowing things to say about her.

To know Heather, is to love Heather. She is a selfless, fun loving, free spirited lover of life and generous soul. With roots in the North Shore of Boston, she currently lives in Marblehead with her incredible husband Stephen and their two wonderful young daughters Sammy and Taylor along with Lexie, their sweet yellow lab. Never short of energy, activity, or enthusiasm, Heather is known to spontaneously jump in a kayak, hop on a paddle board, cruise around on water skis, or run like crazy on her Peloton.

The research she is raising funding for is very important for future generations of cancer victims.

Your donation will support the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation with 100% of the proceeds supporting the Heather Walker Glioblastoma Fund at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. This fund will create massive and much needed awareness for this orphan form of cancer. Dr. Reardon at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is currently overseeing a trial in collaboration with the DNA/RNA sequencing facilities at the MIT Broad Institute using immunotherapy to combat Glioblastoma by creating a vaccine to eradicate it. Your dollars will have a direct impact on Heather and hundreds of others immediately who are fighting this very difficult form of brain cancer.

Join us in supporting a member of the Celtics family, VP of PR, Heather Walker, in her efforts to raise money for brain cancer research.



For 3 more days, the Shamrock Foundation will be matching all donations, up to $100K, made to #Move4Heather at https://t.co/UtMxg9W4bu. pic.twitter.com/dha51w5xQw — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 24, 2022

Please consider donating in the next few days as the Celtics have offered to match up to $100K by March 27th.

