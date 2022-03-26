Horford out, Brown and Tatum probable vs. Timberwolves

Per the team’s official injury report, the Celtics won’t have a full squad tomorrow evening when they host the Timberwolves at TD Garden. Al Horford is out for personal reasons and Jayson Tatum (right patella tendinopathy) and Jaylen Brown (right knee soreness) are listed as probable.

After returning to Boston after four games out west, the Celtics fielded a full roster on Wednesday and crushed the Utah Jazz. No player logged over thirty-two minutes in the blowout and everybody participated in practice during the three-day break. However, the team does travel to Toronto after the Minnesota game for the backend of a back-to-back and are heading into a three-games-in-four-nights stretch with the #1 seeded Heat in town on Wednesday.

Tonight, Miami hosts the Brooklyn Nets, the Milwaukee Bucks are in Memphis, and the Chicago Bulls take on the Cleveland Cavaliers. In the Eastern Conference when a game separates the top-4 seeds, every game is crucial, but so is health heading into the postseason. Just as much as teams will be jockeying for playoff position, they’ll also need to keep the big picture in mind.

Minnesota is also in the hunt for a playoff spot, just half a game behind the Denver Nuggets for the #6 seed and out of the unpredictable play-in tournament.