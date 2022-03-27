Must C’s: Smart to Brown for a dunk off the backboard

When you’re hot, you’re hot. The Celtics have built another 20+ point lead and they’re having fun. This play was started with some great defense by Robert Williams III (no surprise there). Then the Celtics had a 4 on 1 fast break, so Marcus Smart decided to get creative and give it up to Jaylen Brown off the backboard.

OFF THE BACKBOARD IN A GAME @smart_MS3 @FCHWPO pic.twitter.com/3lZyx6l3zR — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 27, 2022

Call it flashy and showboating if you like, but if the Wolves want to put an end to it, how about hustling back in transition defense?

The Celtics are rolling and feeling very confident and creative. Every game is an absolute show and fans are enjoying every second of it.