Robert Williams III exits Timberwolves game, will not travel to Toronto

Boston Celtics big man Robert Williams III will not return against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to a left knee sprain, the team announced.

According to NBC Boston’s Chris Forsberg, Williams III limped off the court late in the third quarter. No other information has been given on the situation and we’ll update this post accordingly.

Most recently, Williams missed Boston’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to right patella tendinopathy. Other than that, he has been relatively healthy for the majority of the season.

UPDATE: Per head coach Ime Udoka, it’s unclear when Williams suffered the injury, but he was in “quite a bit of pain on the lateral side” when he left the game and will have his knee scanned in the morning. He won’t travel for the game in Toronto tomorrow (and it’s unlikely that Al Horford will be available either).