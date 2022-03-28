Report: Celtics signing Juwan Morgan to 10-day contract

The Boston Celtics are adding some additional frontcourt depth for the next 10 days by calling up Juwan Morgan from the G League:

The Boston Celtics are signing forward Juwan Morgan of G League's Maine Celtics to a 10-day contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 28, 2022

Morgan has spent the vast majority of the season with the Maine Celtics of the G League. He appeared in one game with the Toronto Raptors in late-December while on a hardship 10-day deal.

In 20 games (10 starts) with Maine, Morgan has averaged 12.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 25.9 minutes per contest. The Indiana product was cut by Boston at the end of training camp and joined Maine as an Affiliate Player.

The 6-foot-7 forward spent the first two years of his career with the Utah Jazz. In two seasons, Morgan played in 50 games for Utah. In his one game with the Raptors this season, Morgan played 27 minutes and scored five points and grabbed four rebounds.

Boston had one open roster spot before this addition. The Celtics will not be able to sign Morgan to a second 10-day contract, because there will be fewer than 10 days remaining in the NBA season when this first deal expires. If Boston wants to keep Morgan on the roster following this 10-day signing, they’ll have to sign him for the remainder of the season.