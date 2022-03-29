Celtics PRIDE podcast: how will Boston cope with Robert Williams and the MVP case for Jayson Tatum

On this week’s episode of Celtics Pride, the guys take a brief moment to revel in the C’s finding their way (briefly) to the #1 seed in the East, before reacting to the news of Robert Williams tearing his meniscus.

Mike makes his case that— no question a major bummer — all may not be lost, with Josh and Adam largely in agreement. The guys talk through what the implications will likely be for the remainder of the season, including whether and how Grant Williams, Daniel Theis, and even Luke Kornet and Sam Hauser may help fill the void left by Williams’ absence. They then try gauge when Williams could come back under the best of circumstances, and discuss whether they’d even want Rob to risk further injury to come back this year in an attempt to win a ring.

And now, with the additional spotlight placed upon him due to Williams’ injury, the Pride Guys revisit the trade for Al Horford in the offseason. For Mike, it’s a no-brainer great deal (both at the time and in hindsight), but Adam and Josh didn’t necessarily agree on the value of giving up the 1st round pick when we made the trade this off-season. Have they changed their tune since? Mike goes as far to suggest that Al Horford might become the Celtics 2nd most important player in the playoffs?

Finally, Josh once again leads the charge in doling out some love for all that Jayson Tatum is doing. Jaw-dropping stats? Check. Back-to-back-to-back Eastern Conference Player of the Week recognition? Double check. A top-4 player in the NBA..? May depend on who you ask.

Tune in to hear all that, plus whether Adam, Josh, or Mike want to actively avoid a possible 1st round matchup with Brooklyn.

You can find regular episodes of the CelitcsPod and Celtics PRIDE podcasts on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever else you listen to your podcasts.

About Celtics PRIDE Podcast: Co-Hosts Adam Motenko, his identical twin brother Josh Motenko, and their friend Mike Minkoff couldn’t stop talking about the team. Now they supply your need for Boston Celtics content with their regular podcast on CelticsBlog.

They will talk nerdy to you, dissect the players on and off the court, and bicker like only opinionated New Englanders can. It’s like if CelticsBlog made a BasketballJones / Dunc’dOn lovechild.

You will get the coach’s perspective, the capologist’s view, and a healthy dose of advanced and traditional stats that breakdown everything that happened and could happen with the #1 dynasty in the NBA. If you often find yourself reminiscing about the players you grew up watching, or you just need reminders about what “being a Celtic” means to you, this is the podcast for you. This is Celtics PRIDE!