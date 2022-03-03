Ime Udoka wins Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for February

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has been named the Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for February.

With the selection, Udoka is the first rookie head coach in Celtics history to take home the award since K.C. Jones in 1984. Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder was named Western Conference Coach of the Month alongside Udoka.

The Celtics walked away with a 9-2 record in the month of February, including a nine-game win streak that began in January and bled into the next month (seven straight wins to start February). This marked the second-best record of any team in the month, behind only the Jazz (8-1).

In addition to the second-best record, Boston finished the month with the best defensive rating (101.4), the eighth-best offensive rating (116.5), and the top net rating (15.1).

Udoka’s switch-everything defensive scheme has improved throughout the season and has now helped the Celtics skyrocket up the standings. Boston began the month with a 27-25 record and ended it 36-27. They currently sit at sixth in the East and are tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers for 5th in the conference.