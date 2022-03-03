Aaron Nesmith will not return with right ankle sprain vs. Grizzlies

Boston Celtics wing Aaron Nesmith exited the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night clutching his right ankle. He was seen being brought back to the locker room in a wheelchair, unable to put any weight on it.

According to the Celtics, Nesmith will not return. They have designated the injury as a right ankle sprain. No updates have been given as to Nesmith’s long-term status.

This news comes just two days after Jaylen Brown suffered the same injury on a drive against the Atlanta Hawks. Nesmith was starting in place of Brown, marking just his second start of the year. It’s an unfortunate injury for Nesmith. Even after a series of trades cleared a path to playing time for the sophomore, he was not part of the rotation until this week.

In addition, both Trae Young of the Hawks and Steven Adams of the Grizzlies suffered ankle sprains at TD Garden within the last two games.