Celtics sign sharpshooter Nik Stauskas to two-year deal

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Boston Celtics are signing forward Nik Stauskas to a two-year contract.

Stauskas has played for six teams over the course of his seven-year career. He holds career averages of 5.5 points and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 35.4 percent from three-point range.

The Michigan alum was the eighth overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft and has recently made waves in the G-League for his play on the Grand Rapids Gold. In his last two games with the Gold, Staukas has combined for 100 points.

This includes a 57-point performance, which marks the sixth-highest scoring performance in G-League history. In that game against the Wisconsin Herd, Stauskas tallied 38 of his points in the first half and finished the night 11-for-15 from behind the three-point line.

In his 14 games in the G-League this season, Stauskas has averaged 26.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists while shooting 51.4 percent from the field and a blistering hot 46.6 percent from deep. He’s attempted 8.4 threes per game.

The 28-year-old was picked up by the Miami Heat on a 10-day contract earlier this season, appearing in two games. Other than that, however, he has not played in the league since the 2018-19 season, where he played 68 games with the Portland Trail Blazers and Cleveland Cavaliers.