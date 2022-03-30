Report: Robert Williams set to return from meniscus surgery in 4-6 weeks

Good news: Robert Williams underwent surgery for his torn meniscus. While under the knife, they performed a procedure that should have him ready for action within 4-6 weeks – the lighter timeline of the two options – according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN Sources: After undergoing surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee this morning, Boston Celtics C Robert Williams is expected to return within 4-to-6 weeks – a timetable that could land him back in the lineup as soon as the second-round of Eastern Conference playoffs. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 30, 2022

It probably doesn’t need to be stated how huge this is. Robert Williams – a potential DPOY and 1st Team All-Defense candidate – is a massive component to both Boston’s defense and offense. The Celtics are significantly more of a threat with him on the floor than off it. They can manage without him due to the scheme and some other stellar defenders on the roster, but the ceiling of the team goes from “competitive playoff team” to “contender” with Williams in uniform.

The 4-6 week timeline places Rob at about the second round of the playoffs. Barring a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets where his switchability is crucial, there’s really no first round opponent that the Celtics could face with home court advantage that should really give them problems. Having Williams back for the second round is a game-changer.

In the meantime, Al Horford has to stay healthy, and this will give Grant Williams and Daniel Theis ample opportunity to get comfortable before things get tougher in the postseason. Players like Aaron Nesmith may also benefit from increased playing time as the regular season closes in 3 weeks.

This is good news, and if all goes well, we’re hopefully looking at a deep, healthy playoff run over the next few months.

The Boston Celtics take on the Miami Heat tonight in a game that could put them back in first place in the East at 7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN.

