Happy Birthday! CelticsBlog is 18 years old

I put up a post on this date every year and I have to admit that it is at least partially motivated by pride. I hope it doesn’t come across as bragging but it is hard not to be proud of all the work that so many people have put into the blog over the years.

There are so many great people that contributed in the past, so many great memories, so much fun content covering this franchise. So much so, that to list out any of the above would either be extremely lengthy or risk omitting key people and events. So this time I’m going to pivot the conversation quickly to the future.

You don’t last 18 years without constantly questioning what you are doing currently and what you want to do next. Also, you don’t last this long without listening to your audience.

So at this point, I want to turn to you (the readers) and ask you some questions.

What are we doing well?

What could we improve upon?

What would you like to see more of in the future? (Understanding that we may not have the budget for some things)

Where do you see the industry going and how might that shape how you consume content?

Thanks in advance for your feedback and thank you from the bottom of my heart for making this blog such a great community.

God bless.