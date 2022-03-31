Celtics clinch playoff spot for eighth year in a row

The Boston Celtics have clinched a spot in the NBA Playoffs for the eighth consecutive season. Boston clinched via the Cleveland Cavaliers loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night.

The Celtics last missed the postseason in 2014. Boston had made the previous six playoffs prior to missing that season. Overall, the Celtics have made the playoffs in 14 of the last 15 seasons.

The 2022 NBA Playoffs will be Boston’s 59th postseason appearance in 76 seasons.

The Celtics will enter the playoffs looking to add to their NBA-record 17 championships. Boston last won the NBA Finals in 2008.

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is the ninth coach in franchise history to lead the team to the playoffs in his first season. Udoka joins Doc Rivers, Jim O’Brien, Chris Ford, Jimmy Rodgers, K.C. Jones, Bill Fitch, Bill Russell and Red Auerbach in accomplishing that feat.

Marcus Smart is the only current Celtic to have been a part of all eight playoff appearances in this run. Jaylen Brown has made the postseason in all six of his NBA seasons, while Jayson Tatum has made it all five seasons of his career.

Boston is still battling for seeding in the Eastern Conference Playoffs. The Celtics ended Thursday in third place in the conference. Boston has five games remaining in the 2021-22 regular season.

The 2022 NBA Playoffs begin on April 16 and 17.