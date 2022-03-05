Jaylen Brown questionable, Aaron Nesmith out vs. Nets on Sunday

Two steps backwards, one step forward. Maybe.

Per the Celtics, Aaron Nesmith is out, but Jaylen Brown is questionable tomorrow afternoon when the team hosts the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden.

Considering how bad the injury initially looked on Tuesday, Brown having a chance to return as early as Sunday is good news. After the win against the Hawks, head coach Ime Udoka said that Brown lobbied to return after halftime, but out of an abundance of caution, they held him out for the rest of the game against Atlanta and again on Thursday night vs. the Grizzlies.

Aaron Nesmith replaced Brown at halftime against the Hawks and again vs. the Grizzlies, but was lost early in the game after stepping on a foot and landing awkwardly battling for a rebound. Unlike Brown who left the floor under his own power, Nesmith was unable to put weight on his right ankle and taken back to the locker room in a wheelchair.

After facing the Nets tomorrow at 1 pm EST, the Celtics will have another three days off before heading to Charlotte for a one-game road trip.