Boston Celtics Daily Links 3/7/22

Herald Tatum scores 54, leads Celtics to 126-120 win over Brooklyn
Asked about Sunday’s difference, Kyrie Irving offered a name: “Jayson Tatum.”
Globe Jayson Tatum’s 54 points leads Celtics past Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Nets 126-120
Teammates and more react to Jayson Tatum’s 54-point explosion
Kyrie Irving compares Celtics fans who boo him to a ‘scorned girlfriend’
Enes Freedom called Celtics coaches ‘hypocrites’ for wearing Ukraine pins
Jayson Tatum is usually the best player on the floor these days, and a brilliant show vs. the Nets proved it
Watch: Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis got moved out of his courtside seats during Celtics vs. Nets
Four things to know about new Celtics guard Nik Stauskas, an NBA journeyman who finally landed in Boston
Celtics Green Comments from the Other Side - Nets 3/6/22
CelticsBlog Jayson Tatum leads Boston Celtics over Brooklyn Nets in afternoon thriller, 126-120
Jayson Tatum erupts for 54 in star-studded matinee victory
Marcus Smart reflects on his time in Boston after huge win over Nets on his birthday
Do the Boston Celtics have what it takes to win a championship?
Jayson Tatum takes over in victory: 10 Takeaways from Boston Celtics-Brooklyn Nets
CelticsBlog Player of the Week #5: Jayson Tatum
ESPN Jayson Tatum’s 54 points lead Boston Celtics past Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets
NBA Power Rankings, Week 21 — Milwaukee Bucks win a Finals rematch, LeBron James and Jayson Tatum go for 50-plus
Celtics .com Keys to the Game: Celtics 126, Nets 120
Tatum Drops 54 on KD, Nets, as Celtics Sweep Homestand
3/6 Putnam Postgame Report: Staying with the Process
NBC Sports Boston Ex-NBA player admits Jayson Tatum reminds him of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant
NBA Twitter has huge reaction to Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s great game vs. Nets
Celtics star Jaylen Brown’s clutch shot, hard work draws praise from Ime Udoka
Nick Wright claims Celtics’ Jayson Tatum isn’t a superstar in mind-boggling take
NESN Celtics Put End To This Previously-Stated Notion With Win Over Nets
Kevin Durant Chirping Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis Adds To Embarrassment
This Jayson Tatum Stretch Has Celtics Star Approaching Superstar Status
Glen Davis Speaks Out After Embarrassing Moment At Nets-Celtics Game
Enes Freedom Calls Out Celtics After Team Shows Support For Ukraine
Glen Davis Took Aim At Kyrie Irving With Shirt At Nets-Celtics Game
CBS Boston There Is No Doubt Anymore: Jayson Tatum Is A Superstar
Kyrie Irving Compares Celtics Fans To A ‘Scorned Girlfriend’
A Look Back At Jayson Tatum’s Most Epic Performances
Loading comments...