Boston Celtics Daily Links 4/10/22

All the Celtics news you need in one convenient place.

By flceltsfan
/ new
Boston Celtics v Golden State Warriors
Aaron Nesmith vs Warriors 3/16/22
Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Herald Celtics’ Heather Walker continues the fight

Globe Here are the Celtics’ playoff seeding, matchup scenarios entering final day of regular season

Al Horford declares himself fully vaccinated and available should Celtics draw Raptors in first round

Interest in women’s basketball is growing, but can the WNBA keep pace?

The Celtics’ regular season ends Sunday night, and there are plenty of playoff scenarios on the table

CelticsBlog The MVP and DPOY

Sunday seedings watch

With #2 seed on the line, Celtics enter final game in Memphis full strength

Report: Boston Celtics to sign Juwan Morgan to final roster spot

Three things to watch for against the Memphis Grizzlies

ESPN NBA seeding, play-in implications of the regular season’s final weekend

CLNS Media Celtics vs. Grizzlies Betting Odds, Preview, and Predictions

Plug-and-Play Celtics are Passing and Scoring at Elite Level

Celtics .com 4/10 Game Preview: Celtics at Grizzlies

NBC Sports Boston NBA legend makes compelling case for Celtics’ Marcus Smart as DPOY winner

When do the 2022 NBA Playoffs start?

Who will Celtics play in first round of playoffs? Here are the latest odds

Celtics’ playoff scenarios become clear entering NBA season finale

NESN Why NBA Legend Backs Marcus Smart For Defensive Player Of The Year Award

Al Horford Reveals Vaccination Status As NBA Playoff Seeds Take Shape

Who Will Celtics Play In Playoffs? Three Scenarios Entering Season Finale

Celtics Wire Celtics history: Boston’s Paul Westphal drafted; Chuck Connors born

Celtics at Grizzlies: Lineups, injury reports, broadcast info (4/10)

Celtics sign forward Juwan Morgan to 2-year deal, 2022-23 unguaranteed

How many cartoons can the Celtics name in 24 seconds?

Celtics injury update: Griz to sit Morant, Adams, Jackson, Brooks

Celtics 2021-22 player grades: Assessing Boston at end of season

Sportsbook Wire Boston Celtics at Memphis Grizzlies odds, picks and predictions

Mass Live Boston Celtics Mailbag: Playoff scenarios, Sam Hauser upside, closing lineup options without Rob Williams

NBA Playoff Picture 2022: Where Boston Celtics stand heading into final day of regular season

Celtics injury report: Boston will be at nearly full strength against Grizzlies on final day of regular season

Boston Sports Journal NBA Notebook: Stumbling Bulls perfect first round Celtics opponent

Three thoughts on the Boston Celtics regular season: Teams whiffed on Ime Udoka, Jayson Tatum’s leap, and a Marcus Smart consensus

Hardwood Houdini Boston Celtics: A blockbuster Jaylen Brown offseason trade for Ja Morant

Boston Celtics: NBA players believe Marcus Smart should win DPOY

Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies prediction, odds, TV channel

Chowder and Champions Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum should fear no team in 2021-22 NBA Playoffs

CLNS Media/YouTube Where the Celtics Rank Among Eastern Conference Contenders w/ Chris Forsberg

Fadeaway World Guillermo Once Asked Kendrick Perkins What Disney Princess He Is: “I Ain’t About To Get Fooled In That”

Sportsnaut Celtics jockeying for playoff position in finale vs. Grizzlies


NY Post 2021 NBA awards: New York Post experts make their picks

Heavy Celtics Rival Could Urge Brad Stevens to Leave Boston for Coaching Job: Report

Proposed Russell Westbrook Blockbuster Trades Ex-Celtics $128 Million Star to Lakers

WHDH Celtics great Bill Russell to auction off more historic basketball, civil rights memorabilia

Air Alamo Why the Spurs Absolutely Must Keep Josh Richardson

Sportscasting Bill Walton Recalls His 1st Boston Celtics vs. LA Lakers Bloody Preseason Meeting and Michael Cooper’s Fingernails

Barstool Sports Gary Payton Has Officially Endorsed Marcus Smart As The Defensive Player Of The Year

The Shorthanded Celtics May Have Lost To The Bucks But It’s Hard To Not Love What We Saw

The Analyst Which Teams Could Exploit the Eastern Conference Elite’s Weaknesses in the Playoffs?

UPROXX Gary Payton Made The Case For Marcus Smart As DPOY

