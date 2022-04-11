Celtics host Game 1 at the Garden next Sunday

After taking care of business on Sunday, the second seeded Boston Celtics will now start the NBA Playoffs next Sunday.

The week of rest and preparation comes after winning their final game in Memphis 139-110. With seeds 2-4 up in the air heading into the last day of the regular season, the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers both elected to rest their regulars in a less than veiled attempt to dodge the Brooklyn Nets in the first round.

Boston had similar options as their East counterparts, but opted to play it out. “You can run from teams, and they don’t even end up being there,” head coach Ime Udoka said pregame. “What we concluded was: Let’s do what we do and let the chips fall where they may.”

However, the 7-seed has actually not been determined just yet. The Nets will host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday in the first game of the play-in tournament on April 12 at 7 pm EST. The winner will head to Boston for a Sunday tipoff at TD Garden.