Celtics PRIDE podcast: revisiting preseason predictions and playoff prophecy

The regular season is over and the Celtics will be playing either Brooklyn or Cleveland. Who would you rather face? Did the Celtics make a mistake in winning the final game against Memphis? Should they have tried harder to avoid Brooklyn? How afraid are Adam, Mike and Josh of possibly playing Kevin Durant and the rest of the Nets in the first round of the playoffs?

The regular season’s end means it’s time for the Celtics Pride guys to revisit what they expected in the beginning of the season. Josh, Mike and Adam look back at their pre-season over/under predictions. These include scoring averages for Tatum and Brown, two stats for Rob Williams, assist numbers for Brown and Tatum combined and where the Celtics would end up in the East. See who got more right.

The guys also look at some of the bets they made with each other to see which ones they can call at this point. Can you guess who Josh thought would be in the running for 6th Man of the Year? Then they weigh in on Mike’s Twitter poll about who had a better season - Ime Udoka, Brad Stevens or Jayson Tatum.

Finally, they go through the entire playoffs with more predictions (because they weren’t wrong enough with their pre-season vision), guessing which teams would win and working through the entire playoff bracket. How far do they think the Celtics will go?

