Boston Celtics Daily Links 4/16/22

All the Celtics news you need in one convenient place.

By flceltsfan
NBA: Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Clippers
Aaron Nesmith vs Clippers 12/8/22
Herald Kyrie Irving wants to keep it civil

Globe 10 things to know heading into a juicy Celtics-Nets series

Ben Simmons reportedly expected practice against teammates this week

Celtics-Nets is a series of star power, and Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown might outshine Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

‘Let’s go for it. We’re not sellers.’ Inside the Celtics’ February reconstruction that kick-started their revival

Celtics’ turnaround brought them the Nets and the expectations of a deep playoff run

ClippingObservance of Ramadan another challenge for some players during NBA playoffs

CelticsBlog Scouting report: Brooklyn Nets strengths and weaknesses

CelticsBlog roundtable: series MVP picks

NBA Playoffs Preview Guide Nets vs. Celtics: series boils down to how Boston defends Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

ESPN NBA playoffs - Experts’ picks for every first-round series

NBA playoffs 2022 - What you need to know about the 16 teams still standing

NBA playoffs 2022 - Complete first-round matchups, schedules and news

Celtics .com C’s Chomping at the Bit to Compete After Playoff Prep Week

NBC Sports Boston Jayson Tatum is ready for playoff series vs. Brooklyn Nets

Ranking all 16 teams in the 2022 NBA playoffs

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons to begin practicing for Nets next week

Celtics Playoff Preview: Are the Celtics ready for playoff basketball?

NESN Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Opens Up About Relationship With Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving Ready To ‘Move Past’ Strained Relationship With Celtics Fans

This NBA Player Has ‘No Ill Feelings’ Toward Celtics For Trading Him Away

Celtics Odds: Where Bookmakers See Possible Late-Round Matchups

CBS Boston Celtics-Nets Matchups — A View From Both Sides

Celtics Wire Celtics have a key advantage that might decide series with Nets

Celtics history: Team sets record for biggest single-season turnaround

Celtics’ Smart 2021-22 regular season highlights

Celtics Hall of Fame forward Larry Bird’s best highlights: Volume IV

Celtics’ best dunks from the 2021-22 NBA season

Breaking down Celtics-Nets in the 2022 NBA Playoffs with Steve Bulpett

Celtics seen to have very good shot at winning the 2022 NBA Finals

Mass Live Kyrie Irving wants Celtics to show his Garden highlights, have fans move forward from his ‘Boston era’

Nets’ Kyrie Irving on stomping Celtics’ ‘Lucky,’ playing at TD Garden: ‘All is fair in competition’

Kyrie Irving doesn’t get to decide when Celtics fans stop hating him

NBA Playoffs 2022: Predicting Celtics vs. Nets, X-factor, biggest surprise, NBA Finals matchup

Celtics’ Al Horford on Bruce Brown’s comments about Boston’s big men: ‘My stuff gets done on the floor’

Ime Udoka: Celtics gameplan against Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving will lean on defensive adjustments

Hardwood Houdini Boston Celtics: 1 player to buy low on this offseason from Cavs & Hornets

3 biggest X-factors for the Boston Celtics in first-round of the postseason

Game 1: Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets prediction, odds, TV channel

Chowder and Champions Boston Celtics: Dear Jaylen Brown, Kyrie Irving is not your friend

Banner Town USA Boston Celtics regular season recap

CLNS Media/YouTube Robert Williams Spotted at CELTICS PRACTICE | Auerbach Center 4-16-2022

Ime Udoka on Playing Nets “We Don’t Want it to be a Shootout.” | Celtics Practice

(127) Marcus Smart on Guarding Kyrie Irving, Facing Nets in Round 1 | Celtics Practice

Fadeaway World Kyrie Irving Wants To Make Peace With The Celtics Ahead Of Playoffs Series

Ranking The 25 Best NBA Players For The 2021-22 Season

Nets Daily Nets know first-round success against Celtics ‘starts with slowing Jayson Tatum down’

Get to know the Celtics with Jeff Clark of CelticsBlog

A NetsDaily writers’ conversation about the tactics of Nets and Celtics

SI .com NBA playoffs: Ranking every first-round series from worst to first

NBA playoffs: Bold predictions and potential upsets

Heavy Celtics Predicted to Retain Rookie Sharpshooter Beyond this Season

Controversial Ex-Celtic Rips NBA for Blackballing Him (or Trying to force Him into Retirement)

Celtics Trade Target Damian Lillard Open to Move This Offseason

Report Door Nets’ Bruce Brown looking forward to facing Celtics

True Hoop Thorpe breaks down East’s Round 1 - by Henry Abbott

Clutch Points Nets news: Kyrie Irving wants Celtics fans to get over him leaving

Sportscasting Bill Walton Recalls More to the Danny Ainge/Tree Rollins Saga Than Just a Bitten Middle Finger

NY Post NBA playoffs: Kyrie Irving refuses to let Boston’s hatred affect Nets

Former Nets assistant Ime Udoka has Celtics clicking as playoffs loom

Hoops Rumors Enes Freedom Interested In Playing In Greece

The Cold Wire 3 Reasons Why The Nets Will Defeat The Celtics

The Star NBA playoffs: Irving vs. Celtics fun, but Nets look one-and-done

Providence Journal Kyrie Irving’s Celtics-logo-stomping last playoff visit to Boston

Hoops Habit Jayson Tatum must seize the moment against the Brooklyn Nets

UPROXX Three Questions For The Nets-Celtics First Round Series

CBS Sports Stingy Celtics look to keep Nets in check in Game 1

Berkeley Beacon Celtics versus Nets Playoff Preview: 4 ways the C’s pull through

More From CelticsBlog

