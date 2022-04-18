Tatum on TD Garden: “That’s probably the loudest I’ve heard”

Loud. Louder. Loudest.

TD Garden managed to reach all three of those noise levels during the Boston Celtics’ 115-114 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. After a long night full of agony, nail-biting, and probably some PG-13 language, the Celtics pulled out a win. Jayson Tatum laid it in at the buz… You know what, just watch it again.

JAYSON TATUM FOR THE WIN!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/WUr4UsaURk — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 17, 2022

Just listen to the crowd roar. Everything was perfect. The drive by Jaylen Brown, the kick to Marcus Smart, the extra pass to Jayson Tatum, and the spin move lay-in. Basketball perfection. And that’s without even mentioning the beautiful defensive possession Boston had to put them in that position.

After the game, Jayson Tatum was asked about the crowd’s reaction to his game-winner. He said that it was the loudest he’s ever heard TD Garden:

It was crazy. Everybody was on their feet. We just got a big stop. It doesn’t get any better than that. A buzzer-beater in a playoff game at home in front of our fans. That’s probably the loudest I’ve heard it.

Tatum’s layup was his first ever true game-winner and it capped off a 31-point performance from the young superstar. He also notched four points and eight assists, all while shooting 9-for-18 from the field, 3-for-7 from behind the arc, and 10-for-12 from the free-throw line.

Two of Tatum’s five years in the league were decimated by COVID, so he hasn’t had the chance to experience as many TD Garden crowds as he might have liked. For example, his big shot against the Milwaukee Bucks on Opening Night last season was without any fans in the arena. But this time around, Tatum was able to hear the roar of the crowd when he sealed the deal.

One guy who has been around for plenty of Boston crowd moments is Al Horford. He spoke about the crowd after the game as well, saying that there’s nothing quite like playing in a playoff game at TD Garden:

It’s the playoffs, we’re playing at TD Garden, it doesn’t get any better than being in this position. And our crowd was great tonight. They were unbelievable. And I’m just enjoying the moment

Horford has experienced plenty of electric crowds, especially during the Isaiah Thomas era. If he says the crowd was amazing, then rest assured, it was pretty special.

With homecourt advantage through the first two rounds, Celtics fans will have plenty more opportunities to express their fandom. Next up will be in Game 2 this Wednesday. Keep being loud, Boston.