Injury Update: Robert Williams progresses to 3-on-3 work

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka gave an encouraging update on Robert Williams prior to Game 2 against the Brooklyn Nets. While Williams isn’t ready to return to play yet, he’s on the right path.

Udoka said Williams has progressed to doing 3-on-3 work in practices. The team is monitoring any swelling Williams has in his surgically repaired left knee, but things look good so far.

Williams had surgery on his knee three weeks ago, to the day, on March 30. The Celtics gave him a timeline of 4-6 weeks, but have said that it’s possible Williams could return sooner or later, depending on his recovery.

As far Williams’ recent work, Udoka said the team is “happy with his progress”. Udoka also said that Williams “looks good at times” and that the young center is “doing more everyday”.

Despite things trending in the right direction, Udoka said Boston is still preparing as if Williams will miss the entirety of the first round series against the Nets. The team has not ruled Williams out for the series, and continues to take a game-by-game approach with his official injury status.

If Williams were to hit the four-week mark exactly for a return to play, he’d come back for a potential Game 5 back home in Boston. If the series is extended to seven games, the Celtics and Nets will play in Boston on Sunday, May 1, which would be approximately four-and-a-half weeks following Williams’ surgery.