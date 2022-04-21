Must C’s: Marcus Smart’s left hand hits dagger in Game 2 win

Maybe it wasn’t exactly a dagger. Jayson Tatum had scored seven straight points to push a five-point lead to twelve in the final four minutes, but with just about a minute to go and any glimmer of hope for the Nets to stage a comeback fading away, Marcus Smart put the final nail in Brooklyn’s Game 2 coffin:

MARCUS SMART CAN'T EVEN BELIEVE IT

Smart would finish the game with a modest 12 points and 5 assists with his defense on Kyrie Irving (4-for-13 from the field, one assist with two turnovers) being his biggest contribution.

But that lasting image of Smart and Game 2 might be that left-handed circus shot. He knew it. Jaylen Brown knew it and just had to get a closer look.

"I taught Marcus everything he know" - Jaylen Brown on Marcus Smart's play where he looked at his hand

“I taught Marcus everything he knows,” Brown said after the game when asked about Smart’s lefty. “I know he’s the Defensive Player of the Year, but a lot of that, he learned from me. (laughs) Marcus played great. He does what Marcus does. He made some big plays down the stretch and we pulled out another win.”