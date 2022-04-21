 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Must C’s: Marcus Smart’s left hand hits dagger in Game 2 win

After passing up the game winner in Game 1, the Celtics point guard made a circus shot to close Game 2.

By wjsy
/ new
2022 NBA Playoffs - Brooklyn Nets v Boston Celtics Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Maybe it wasn’t exactly a dagger. Jayson Tatum had scored seven straight points to push a five-point lead to twelve in the final four minutes, but with just about a minute to go and any glimmer of hope for the Nets to stage a comeback fading away, Marcus Smart put the final nail in Brooklyn’s Game 2 coffin:

Smart would finish the game with a modest 12 points and 5 assists with his defense on Kyrie Irving (4-for-13 from the field, one assist with two turnovers) being his biggest contribution.

Brooklyn Nets Vs Boston Celtics At TD Garden Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

But that lasting image of Smart and Game 2 might be that left-handed circus shot. He knew it. Jaylen Brown knew it and just had to get a closer look.

“I taught Marcus everything he knows,” Brown said after the game when asked about Smart’s lefty. “I know he’s the Defensive Player of the Year, but a lot of that, he learned from me. (laughs) Marcus played great. He does what Marcus does. He made some big plays down the stretch and we pulled out another win.”

More From CelticsBlog

Loading comments...