Report: Robert Williams could return for Game 3 or Game 4 vs Nets

The Boston Celtics managed to take a 2-0 series lead over the Brooklyn Nets without starting center Robert Williams. Now, Williams’ return might be right around the corner per Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams is close to a return and could play in Game 3 (Saturday) or Game 4 (Monday) vs. Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Final determination will be made on how Williams feels day-to-day after suffering torn meniscus on March 27. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 22, 2022

Williams was injured late in a game on March 27 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He was later diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his left knee. Williams underwent a successful partial left knee meniscectomy on March 30.

Following surgery, the Celtics said Williams’ timeline to return was 4-6 weeks, depending on his rehab. Boston also shared that Williams would not be ruled out for the entirety of the playoffs, nor even the team’s first round series, because of this timeline.

Both head coach Ime Udoka and president of basketball operations Brad Stevens left the door open for Williams to return sooner than the original 4-6-week timeline. The day after surgery, Stevens said Williams “looks and feels great” and was already back in the Celtics facility for rehab.

In recent weeks, Udoka has echoed that message, while sticking to the original timeline, but always dropping the caveat of “but sometimes people do return sooner”. Earlier this week, Udoka shared that Williams had progressed to 3-on-3 and 4-on-4 work with contact.

Despite winning the first two games over the Nets, the Celtics have still missed Williams. Al Horford has had to log extended minutes, and Boston has struggled at times on the defensive boards and with interior defense.

Game 3 is scheduled for Saturday, April 23. That is three-and-a-half weeks from Williams’ surgery. Game 4 is scheduled for Monday, April 25, which is nearly four weeks from Williams’ surgery date. If necessary, Game 5 is scheduled for Wednesday, April 27 in Boston, which would be exactly four weeks from surgery for Williams.