Report: Sacramento Kings targeting Celtics assistant coach Will Hardy

When a team has as much sustained success as the Celtics have had this season, you can expect that other teams are going to notice. In particular teams with head coaching vacancies looking to tap into some of whatever is working for Boston.

So it shouldn’t come as any surprise that Assistant Coach Will Hardy is generating some early interest from the Sacramento Kings.

ESPN Sources: The Sacramento Kings have secured permission to interview several assistants for their head coaching job, including Golden State’s Mike Brown, Brooklyn consultant Steve Clifford, Milwaukee’s Darvin Ham and Charles Lee, and Boston’s Will Hardy. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 22, 2022

Hardy was on the Spurs bench with Ime Udoka under Gregg Popovich in San Antonio before joining Ime in Boston. Teams looking for a coach with a focus on defense and ball movement could do a lot worse than adding Hardy to their bench.

Of course the Celtics would surely miss Hardy’s contributions, but you’d never see Ime or Brad Stevens get in the way of a coach getting their big break. I would expect that Hardy’s name will come up in a lot of head coaching openings. Not to mention anyone else on the Celtics staff.