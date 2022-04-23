Robert Williams “questionable” for Game 3, but “looks great” heading into Saturday

After officially listing Robert Williams as “questionable” heading into Game 3, all reports seem to suggest that that question mark will turn into an exclamation point by tip-off at Barclay’s Center at 7:30 pm EST tonight.

“Everyone reacts differently ... we’ve been extremely happy with his progress. No extra pain. No extra swelling,” head coach Ime Udoka said this morning.

Williams has cleared every benchmark in his rehab as he ramps up activity in his fourth week post-surgery and because of the nature of the left meniscus tear, there’s minimal concern that he could reinjure himself in his return. If he sees the floor tonight, he could be looking at around 20 minutes.

"He's just a long versatile defender, who blocks shots. So, it doesn't change anything"

It’s unknown whether Robert Williams’ will regain his starting spot if and when he plays, but Grant Williams is looking forward to playing with him regardless. “Having that safety net,” Grant Williams said at shootaround. “I’m going to be physical.” That physicality has played a huge role in how Boston has defended Kevin Durant, and now with the potential return of Robert Williams, the Celtics’ size and length becomes even more intimidating at the rim.

“I haven’t seen too much, but from what I’ve seen he looks great.” Smart said. “He’s getting off the floor and moving well. The Rob we used to know.”