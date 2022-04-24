 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Boston Celtics Daily Links 4/24/22

All the Celtics news you need in one convenient place.

By flceltsfan
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

2022 NBA Playoffs - Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets
Jayson Tatum vs Nets 4/23/22
Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Herald Rob Williams returns ahead of schedule

Celtics beat Nets 109-103 to take 3-0 series lead

Globe Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown lead Celtics to 109-103 win, 3-0 lead over Nets

6 takeaways as Celtics take stranglehold on Nets with Game 3 win

How Jayson Tatum’s Game 3 performance stacks up all-time


Robert Williams cleared for Celtics, plays 16 minutes in Game 3 victory

For Celtics, underdog’s role is their favorite stance to take

The Celtics parried every Nets rally, and other observations after pushing Brooklyn to the brink in Game 3

Jayson Tatum vs. Kevin Durant is no contest, and the Celtics have the Nets on the ropes

Celtics offer latest loud answer about their superiority in going up 3-0 on Brooklyn

Jayson Tatum proves to be the best player on the floor in Celtics’ victory

Celtics Green Comments from the Other Side - Nets Round 1 Game 3 4/23/22

CelticsBlog Celtics take 3-0 lead with a 39-point, six steal performance from Jayson Tatum

Robert Williams looked great, felt great after limited minutes in Game 3 win

Boston takes command of the series: 10 Takeaways from Boston Celtics-Brooklyn Nets Game 3

ESPN Celtics vs. Nets - Game Recap - April 23, 2022

CLNS Media Will the Celtics Sweep the Nets?

Celtics .com Keys to the Game: Celtics 109, Nets 103

4/23 Putnam Postgame Report: That 3-0 Feeling

Tatum Leads by Example in Brooklyn, as C’s Go Up 3-0

NBC Sports Boston How Robert Williams III fared in return to Celtics lineup vs. Nets

Celtics vs. Nets takeaways: Jayson Tatum outshines Nets stars in Game 3 win

Kendrick Perkins: We can’t feel bad for Kevin Durant

Steve Nash makes fatigue excuse for Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving after Celtics’ Game 3 win

The Nets are ready to submit while the Celtics look primed for bigger things

NESN Celtics Wrap: Boston Takes Commanding 3-0 Series Lead Against Nets

NBA Odds: Nets Open As Favorite In Pivotal Game 4 Against Celtics

Robert Williams Appreciates Celtics’ Excitement For His Return

Kevin Durant Refutes Theory After Nets Drop Game 3 Against Celtics

CBS Boston Tatum Scores 39, Celtics On Verge Of Sweeping Nets After 109-103 Win In Game 3

The Athletic Nets’ Kevin Durant limited to 16 points as Celtics take 3-0 lead in series

As Celtics push Nets to the brink, Ime Udoka says they are a complete team

With Robert Williams back, and with a 3-0 series lead, it’s all flowing the Celtics’ way

Is Celtics’ Jayson Tatum surpassing Kevin Durant in NBA hierarchy? Here’s The Truth…

NBA playoffs daily results: Nets on verge of elimination; Mitchell-to-Gobert lifts Jazz; Wolves tie things up

Nets Wire NBA Twitter reacts as Nets on the verge of being swept by Celtics

Celtics Wire Celtics history: Bob Cousy’s last game as Celtic; Frank Ramsey drafted

Celtics Hall of Fame forward Larry Bird’s best highlights: Volume VI

Celtics’ co-governor Steve Pagliuca’s investment consortium among 3 remaining in bid to buy Chelsea FC

WATCH: 5 minutes of Celtics star Jayson Tatum hitting fadeaway jumpers

Tatum highlights: 39 points, 5 boards, 6 dimes, 6 steals vs Nets in G3

Celtics at Nets: BOS takes 3-0 series lead with 109-103 win vs BKY

Mass Live Boston Celtics beat Brooklyn Nets 109-103 in Game 3, one win away from sweeping first-round series

Kyrie Irving won’t compare 3-0 hole against Celtics to his 3-1 NBA Finals comeback with Cavaliers ‘out of respect to what that was’

How Celtics’ Robert Williams impacted Game 3 win over Nets in return: ‘It was great to see him catch a lob’

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum may be ‘surpassing’ Kevin Durant ‘right before our eyes,’ according to Paul Pierce

How Celtics’ past failures have translated to NBA Playoffs wins in clutch games: ‘Winning plays matter’

Jayson Tatum’s defensive impact, Jaylen Brown punishing Blake Griffin and more takeaways from Celtics’ Game 3 win over Nets

Kyrie Irving lacks accountability after pointing out Nets inability to ‘gel’ against Celtics

Boston Sports Journal NBA Notebook: Grant Williams key to Celtics’ success against Nets

Four ways Robert Williams returning for Game 3 could change things for the Celtics

BSJ Game Report: Celtics 109, Nets 103 - Celtics frustrate Durant again, move one win away from sweep

Once chokers in the clutch, Celtics are dominating down the stretch against Brooklyn

Hardwood Houdini Boston Celtics: 3 takeaways from pivotal Game 3 win over Brooklyn

This Boston Celtics legend says Jayson Tatum is ‘surpassing’ Kevin Durant

Chowder and Champions Boston Celtics: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown outshining Kyrie and Durant

CLNS Media/YouTube Robert Williams: I Feel NO PAIN, No Setbacks in Return | Celtics vs Nets Game 3

Ime Udoka: ‘I feel like we’re a COMPLETE team’ | Celtics vs Nets Game 3

Ime Udoka: ‘I feel like we’re a COMPLETE team’ | Celtics vs Nets Game 3

Steve Nash on Being Down 3-0: “It’s About Our Character Now.” | Nets vs Celtics Postgame

Kyrie Irving REACTS to Going Down 3-0: “I’ve Just Gotta Do Better.” | Nets vs Celtics Postgame


Jaylen Brown on Celtics’ Two-Way Play: ‘That’s What We Take PRIDE in’ | Celtics vs Nets Game 3

Kevin Durant: “I’m Just Thinking TOO MUCH to be Honest, This Whole Series” | Nets vs Celtics Game 3

LIVE Garden Report: Celtics vs Nets Game 3 Postgame Show

Jayson Tatum LOVES Hearing Celtics Fans on the Road | Celtics vs Nets Game 3

Blake Griffin on Celtics Defense: What They Do is Pretty Special.” | Nets Game 3 Postgame

Clutch Points Celtics: Jayson Tatum gets show of respect from dejected Nets fans

Celtics news: Boston has made Kevin Durant ‘quit,’ per Kendrick Perkins

Celtics news: Jaylen Brown perfect clap back at Kevin Durant question

Celtics news: Jayson Tatum stern message after commanding 3-0 lead

Celtics news: Jayson Tatum on Robert Williams’ return after Nets win

Celtics news: Scout claims Jayson Tatum is better than Kevin Durant

Fansided Celtics 1 win away from sweeping Nets and fans are having a field day

SI .com Steve Nash is being exposed against Boston

The Top 5 Plays from Game 3 Between the Celtics and Nets

The Sports Hub Celtics take 3-0 lead with near wire-to-wire win over Nets in Game 3

Heavy Truth Bomb Dropped on Kevin Durant & Celtics’ Jayson Tatum: ‘It’s Not Even Close’

Bleacher Report Blake Griffin on Nets’ Game 3 Loss to Celtics: ‘I Don’t Know If Our Spirit Was Right’

Experts React as Jayson Tatum, Celtics Take Commanding 3-0 Series Lead over Nets

Jayson Tatum’s Superstar Leap Is Making the Boston Celtics a Superteam

Nets Daily Nets fall into 3-0 series hole, losing to Celtics, 109-103

Sportskeeda Brian Windhorst believes the personnel and relentless Boston Celtics defense are making Kevin Durant struggle

NY Post Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown outplay Durant, Irving

NBA .com 5 takeaways from Boston’s impressive Game 3 win over Brooklyn

Sporting News Are Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving tired against Boston Celtics? Nets’ Steve Nash thinks so

Celtics legend Paul Pierce says Jayson Tatum ‘maybe surpassing Kevin Durant right before our eyes’

More From CelticsBlog

Loading comments...