Must C’s: Jayson Tatum assists Grant Williams for three X 3

Jayson Tatum with the ball. Finds Grant Williams. Corner office. Bang.

The Celtics are up 58-50 at halftime courtesy of Batman and, well, Batman. To close the 2nd, Tatum found Williams three times in the quarter for wide open threes.

Grant's DIALED IN from deep pic.twitter.com/qeHCCEMETg — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 26, 2022

Tatum and Williams lead all Celtics scorers with 12 points with JT notching 5 assists. Grant has also been a terror on defense. He’s spearheaded a defensive effort that has forced Kevin Durant to three turnovers.

All year, Tatum has progressed as a playmaker and it’s been on full display in this first round series against the Nets. He’s already racked up 24 assists in the first three games.