 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Must C’s: Jayson Tatum assists Grant Williams for three X 3

Williams and Tatum lead the team with twelve points a piece.

By wjsy
/ new
2022 NBA Playoffs - Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Jayson Tatum with the ball. Finds Grant Williams. Corner office. Bang.

The Celtics are up 58-50 at halftime courtesy of Batman and, well, Batman. To close the 2nd, Tatum found Williams three times in the quarter for wide open threes.

Tatum and Williams lead all Celtics scorers with 12 points with JT notching 5 assists. Grant has also been a terror on defense. He’s spearheaded a defensive effort that has forced Kevin Durant to three turnovers.

All year, Tatum has progressed as a playmaker and it’s been on full display in this first round series against the Nets. He’s already racked up 24 assists in the first three games.

More From CelticsBlog

Loading comments...