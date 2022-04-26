Celtics PRIDE podcast: break out the shamrock-studded brooms

Adam and Mike provide instant reaction to the Celtics’ exciting and gratifying sweep of the Brooklyn Nets on Monday evening. They begin by simply relishing in the victory and offer some playful mocking of those (*cough* Adam *cough*) who thought the Celtics should try to avoid the Nets in the playoffs.

But then, it’s time to give credit where credit’s due, starting with kudos to Jayson Tatum who ‘leveled up’ and put himself in the conversation as truly one of the absolute best players in the league. In fact, it left Mike and Adam wondering whether there’s ANYBODY in the league they’d pick ahead of JT if they were starting a franchise from scratch. What would your list be?

The guys then spread the love around – from praising Grant Williams’ incredible defense on KD (and excellent shooting) to Marcus Smart’s great playmaking to Al Horford’s lethal outside shooting. And, Mike states his case for why people need to stop acting surprised by Daniel Theis being pretty good… and expresses his annoyance at the national media expressing shock at Marcus Smart thriving as a point guard.

The Celtics Pride guys ever-so-briefly delight in beating Kyrie Irving’s new team, before happily shifting their focus towards what’s to come – a likely 2nd round series with the Milwaukee Bucks. Adam and Mike can’t help but feel bullish about the C’s chances based on their performance in this series, and they start thinking of some of the match-ups and strategic considerations:

who defends Giannis?

Is Rob back in the starting lineup?

Just how long might noted Celtics-killer Khris Middleton be sidelined?)

Finally, Adam tests just how closely Mike was monitoring the C’s box scores by tossing some first round series trivia Mike’s way:

Who led the team in 3P%?

Who had the most assists per game?

Did Tatum average over or under 9 FT per game?

