How sweep it is: Send me mailbag questions!

Well that was fun! It might have been the most stressful 4 game sweep I can remember but the end result was very satisfying. We have a little break between rounds here, so let’s fill the time with some Q&A back-and-forth.

I think it is worth looking back at the first round, so I’ll be happy to field questions about the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets. We can talk about what the defense did to Durant for most of the series, or how Tatum was able to get into a groove despite all the attention paid to him, or maybe we can talk about Grant Williams as an X-factor in that series. Ok, and sure, you can ask about Kyrie Irving if you like, but I reserve the right to sidestep those questions because I can.

We don’t know who our opponent will be in the 2nd round yet, though we can certainly guess. So hit me up with some questions about matchups, strategy, ramping up Robert Williams, and whatever else you can think of. We might even touch on a certain Greek guy.

Leave your questions below. I’ll try to post answers in the next few days.