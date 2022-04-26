 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Get your “Still Want Boston?” swag from BreakingT

After a Celtics’ sweep of the Nets, Brooklyn might have a different answer.

By wjsy
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Let’s hear it one more time into the mic:

After defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in the play-in tournament, a raucous Barclay’s Center erupted with a “We Want Boston” chant with the Celtics waiting in the first round as the #2 seed.

GET YOUR “STILL WANT BOSTON?” T-SHIRT FROM BREAKINGT

On the final day of the regular season, the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers sat a majority of their key rotation players with playoff seeding still in play and a potential date with the Nets. Boston, however, didn’t duck Brooklyn and secured home court advantage through the first two rounds with a blowout in Memphis and matchup with the team that eliminated them last year.

The rest is history.

The Celtics completed the sweep last night with Jayson Tatum outdueling Kevin Durant and Boston’s defense absolutely shutting down Brooklyn’s vaunted offense.

Our friends over at BreakingT have commemorated the series win with a “Still Want Boston?” t-shirt. You can click here and check out the rest of their Boston Collection here.

More From CelticsBlog

Loading comments...