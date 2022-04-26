Get your “Still Want Boston?” swag from BreakingT

Let’s hear it one more time into the mic:

Please use this video to troll us. At least gimme my views #NetsLevel 1 pic.twitter.com/kqFyIGG12S — Talkin’ Nets (@TalkinNets) April 25, 2022

After defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in the play-in tournament, a raucous Barclay’s Center erupted with a “We Want Boston” chant with the Celtics waiting in the first round as the #2 seed.

On the final day of the regular season, the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers sat a majority of their key rotation players with playoff seeding still in play and a potential date with the Nets. Boston, however, didn’t duck Brooklyn and secured home court advantage through the first two rounds with a blowout in Memphis and matchup with the team that eliminated them last year.

The rest is history.

The Celtics completed the sweep last night with Jayson Tatum outdueling Kevin Durant and Boston’s defense absolutely shutting down Brooklyn’s vaunted offense.

