Celtics to host Game 1 of 2nd round on Sunday

After sweeping the Nets on Monday, the Celtics are still awaiting their second round opponent as the only team in either conference to wrap up their series in the minimum four games. The Bucks have a 3-1 lead over the Bulls and host Chicago tonight in Milwaukee for a potential series-clinching win. The visitors could be without two key members of their rotation. Alex Caruso is questionable and in the concussion protocol. All-Star Zach LaVine is also questionable and in the league’s health and safety protocol.

According to The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn, if the defending champs can wrap up the series in Games 5 or 6, the Bucks will be at TD Garden for Game 1 on Sunday for a 1 pm tip-off.

A matchup with Milwaukee will most likely start without Celtics killer Khris Middleton who suffered a sprained MCL a week ago in Game 2 vs. Chicago. The Bucks initially announced a two-week timeline for re-evaluation which could fall around the second game of the second round.

"We onto the next now."@FCHWPO caught up with @tvabby after closing out the series vs. the #Nets pic.twitter.com/9E1E7GWOlg — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 26, 2022

With nearly a week off, the Celtics are also dealing with their own nagging injury issues. Despite wrapping up Brooklyn so quickly, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown averaged 42 and 39 minutes respectively and could use all the rest they can get. After the Game 4 victory, Brown told NBC Boston’s Abby Chin that he was dealing with some hamstring issues in the second half; Brown missed thirteen games in the regular season after straining his right hamstring back in November. Robert Williams was able to play in Games 3 and 4 without setbacks after returning from torn meniscus surgery less than a month ago.