Bucks vs. Celtics schedule announced

Round 2. Bucks vs. Celtics. Let’s get it on.

After the defending champs dispatched the Chicago Bulls last night, the Eastern Conference Semifinals is set between Milwaukee and Boston. Here’s the schedule:

Game 1: Sunday, May 1st, 1 pm at Boston (ABC)

Game 2: Tuesday, May 3rd, TBD at Boston (TNT)

Game 3: Saturday, May 7th, TBD at Milwaukee (ABC)

Game 4: Monday, May 9th, TBD at Milwaukee (TNT)

Game 5: Wednesday, May 11th, TBD at Boston (TNT) if necessary

Game 6: Friday, May 13th, TBD at Milwaukee (ESPN) if necessary

Game 7: Sunday, May 15th, TBD at Boston (ABC) if necessary

Despite both teams finishing 51-31 in the regular season, the Celtics won the fourth tie breaker by virtue of their record against the East’s playoff teams (20-13 over 17-16). Boston clinched home court advantage in this second round series when the Celtics won in Memphis with a full complement of players whereas the Bucks sat most of their rotation players on the final day of the regular season. It was widely viewed that Milwaukee was avoiding a #2 vs. #7 matchup with the Brooklyn Nets who Boston would later sweep anyway.

Ime Udoka on Celtics confidence: “We’re a basketball team, not a track team. We’re not running from people.” pic.twitter.com/BF5w5x2ma3 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 27, 2022

After practice on Tuesday, head coach Ime Udoka said, “we’re a basketball team, not a track team. We’re not running from people.” On Sunday afternoon at TD Garden, The Boston Basketball Celtics will host Milwaukee, running club or otherwise.