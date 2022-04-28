Jaylen Brown expected to play in Game 1 despite hamstring tightness

The Boston Celtics expect to have Jaylen Brown in Game 1 of their second round series against the Milwaukee Bucks, but acknowledged Brown is dealing with hamstring tightness. Brown was hurt late in Game 4 against the Brooklyn Nets, as Boston swept their first round matchup.

Celtics coach Ime Udoka said Brown is “dealing with some tightness in his right hamstring” and that the team is managing that this week in practice. Udoka said Brown has been working with the team’s strength staff to treat the tightness.

As the series gets started in a few days, Udoka admitted “It’s something that could impact (Brown) throughout the series, but we’ll have to see.” On Brown’s status, Udoka said “We do expect him to play Game 1.”

Earlier in the day, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said in his weekly radio appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub that Brown’s hamstring was “certainly tight”. Stevens said Brown felt it the next day after Game 4, but that Brown was “getting treatment and doing his work” this week in practice.

Reports early on Thursday morning were that Milwaukee will be without Khris Middleton for the entire series against Boston. If Brown is limited, or out, that evens things back up considerably for the series.

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals is Sunday, May 1 at 1:00 PM ET in Boston.