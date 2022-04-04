Celtics PRIDE podcast: life without Robert Williams & heading into the playoffs with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown at the helm

Are the Celtics still rolling without Rob Williams? The Celtics PRIDE team discuss the recent Celtics trends after a loss to Miami and wins against Indiana and Washington. How are the Celtics replacing Rob Williams and is it enough?

Despite Josh’s desire to discuss Max Strus at length, the guys review Grant Williams’ turn in the starting lineup and productivity back on the bench mob. Adam, Josh and Mike detail the impact of having Daniel Theis playing Rob’s role in the starting lineup, even hitting on whether Theis makes a difference shooting from three.

Josh also gives Jaylen Brown some love for his strong play recently including some counting statistics to back it up. The Celtics PRIDE guys continue with more gushing about how well Jayson Tatum has been playing, even going back to an old conversation comparing Jayson and Jaylen.

Lastly, the guys review the standings and look ahead at the final three games of the regular season and disagree once more about whether to make adjustments to avoid playing the Brooklyn Nets in the first round.

