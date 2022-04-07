 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Boston Celtics Daily Links 4/7/22

All the Celtics news you need in one convenient place.

By flceltsfan
Boston Celtics v Chicago Bulls
Grant Williams vs Bulls 4/6/22
Herald Rob Williams not expected back for first round of playoffs

Celtics roll to 117-94 win in Chicago

Globe Celtics ‘going in with the mindset’ that Robert Williams will miss first round

Jaylen Brown is on a tear: 5 takeaways from Celtics vs. Bulls


Marcus Smart described the ‘honor’ of playing in front of Barack Obama

Celtics not ready to rule out Robert Williams for first round of playoffs just yet

Celtics blow into Chicago and come away with a dominating win over the Bulls

This redemptive romp over the Bulls was a testament to the Celtics’ stunning turnaround

Celtics Green Comments from the Other Side - Bulls 4/6/22

CelticsBlog Boston Celtics earn 50th win on the season with 117-94 victory over Bulls, Brown scores 25

Celtics will prioritize health ahead of playoffs

Running over of the Bulls: 10 Takeaways from Boston Celtics-Chicago Bulls

Celtics show strength in depth against Bulls

ESPN Celtics vs. Bulls - Game Recap - April 6, 2022

CLNS Media Celtics Mark 50th Win with 117-94 Blowout over Bulls

Should the Celtics be Resting Their Starters?

Robert Williams Not Ruled Out For First Round

Will the Celtics Try to Win vs the Bucks?

Celtics Ready for NBA Playoffs as Standings Decision Looms

Celtics .com Keys to the Game: Celtics 117, Bulls 94

Celtics Grab 50th Win in Stampeding of the Bulls

4/7 Game Preview: Celtics at Bucks

NBC Sports Boston Celtics vs. Bulls takeaways: C’s should hope to see Chicago in first round


Marcus Smart: “Everybody counted us out” after first loss to Bulls

Celtics win 17th game of season by at least 20 points, tied for second-most in team history

NBA playoff picture: Celtics control path to best first-round matchup

Celtics fans should savor this improbable turnaround by a toughened team

NESN Robert Williams ‘In Good Spirits,’ Not Ruled Out Of First Round Of Playoffs

Jayson Tatum Seventh Player To Reach This Milestone In Celtics’ History

Why Marcus Smart Considered Aspect Of Celtics-Bulls ‘Highlight Of Career’

Celtics Should Have Learned Playoff-Related Aspect After Win Vs. Bulls


CBS Boston Celtics Are In The Driver’s Seat For No. 2 Seed — If They Want It

Jayson Tatum Becomes Just Seventh Player In Celtics History To Score 2,000 Points In A Season

The Athletic Hollinger: Why Nikola Jokić is the MVP, and the rest of my awards ballot

Will the Celtics’ style translate well to the postseason? Ime Udoka certainly thinks so

Celtics Wire What are the Celtics favorite living ALL-TIME rappers?

Celtics history: White drafted, Cousy dishes NBA-record 19 assists

Ray Allen talks on the mystery guest in locker room post-Banner 17 win

Which Celtics were judged the NBA’s most average player each season?


What other awards might be in the mix for Boston besides DPOY?

Jaylen Brown highlights: 25 points, 7 boards, 4 steals vs Bulls (3/6)

Celtics at Bucks: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info (4/7/22)

Celtics at Bulls: Boston corrals Chicago 117-94 on the road

What are the 10 most efficient games since Stevens joined Boston?

Mass Live Four takeaways as Boston Celtics beat Chicago Bulls 117-94, clinching homecourt advantage in first round of East playoffs

NBA Playoff Picture 2022: Where Boston Celtics stand after win over Bulls, huge game against Bucks next

Celtics Notebook: Playing in front of Barack Obama, Al Horford continues to produce, getting 50th win

Ime Udoka should choose easier path for Celtics playoff positioning to avoid Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets matchup

Boston Sports Journal Final: Celtics 117, Bulls 94 - Another road blowout for 50-win Celtics

BSJ Game Report: Celtics 117, Bulls 94 - Another big blowout win as C’s get to 50 wins

BSJ Live Q&A: Karalis on Celtics/NBA, Friday 04.08.2022 at noon

Karalis: As Al Horford grabs and goes, and gets a little closer to a birthday unlike any other

Hardwood Houdini Boston Celtics: 2 unsung studs from C’s dominant win over Chicago

Boston Celtics: 2 teams the C’s would love to avoid in the first round

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks prediction, odds, TV channel

Boston Celtics: 3 keys to a prime time win against the Bucks

CLNS Media/YouTube Al Horford on Daniel Theis: ‘We feel GOOD playing with one another’

(108) Ime Udoka: We Have Found a ‘Winning Formula’ | Celtics vs Bulls

Marcus Smart: Al Horford is ‘INSPIRATIONAL’ for Young Celtics | Celtics vs Bulls

LIVE Garden Report: Celtics vs Bulls Postgame Show -

Celtics Awards Talk + First Round Playoff Scenarios | Winning Plays

SI .com What Stood Out from the Celtics’ Win vs. Bulls: Boston Asserts Its Dominance Early, Doesn’t Let Up

The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Bulls Game

Robert Williams: Ime Udoka doesn’t expect Celtics’ center to be back for playoff start

Heavy Jayson Tatum Joins Elite Celtics Club With Historical Feat

Celtics Fan Favorite Sounds Off on Cult Hero Label

Ex-Lottery Pick Could be Pushed Out of Celtics’ Playoff Rotation

Jayson Tatum Unveils Secret Behind Celtics’ Defense


Hoops Hype Celtics vs. Bulls: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

SacBee NBA power rankings: Who’s hot, who’s not in playoff race?

Brew Hoop Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics Preview: Eastern Conference Jockeying

WSJ The NBA’s Biggest Trade Starred a Role Player Who Had Student Loans

NBC Sports 76ers’ Matisse Thybulle ineligible to play Raptors in Toronto

Behind the Buck Pass 3 things to watch as the Milwaukee Bucks host stellar Boston Celtics

Bleacher Report Power Ranking Celtics Roster Based on Regular-Season Performance

