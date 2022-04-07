Boston Celtics Daily Links 4/7/22

Herald Rob Williams not expected back for first round of playoffs
Celtics roll to 117-94 win in Chicago
Globe Celtics ‘going in with the mindset’ that Robert Williams will miss first round
Jaylen Brown is on a tear: 5 takeaways from Celtics vs. Bulls
Marcus Smart described the ‘honor’ of playing in front of Barack Obama
Celtics not ready to rule out Robert Williams for first round of playoffs just yet
Celtics blow into Chicago and come away with a dominating win over the Bulls
This redemptive romp over the Bulls was a testament to the Celtics’ stunning turnaround
Celtics Green Comments from the Other Side - Bulls 4/6/22
CelticsBlog Boston Celtics earn 50th win on the season with 117-94 victory over Bulls, Brown scores 25
Celtics will prioritize health ahead of playoffs
Running over of the Bulls: 10 Takeaways from Boston Celtics-Chicago Bulls
Celtics show strength in depth against Bulls
ESPN Celtics vs. Bulls - Game Recap - April 6, 2022
CLNS Media Celtics Mark 50th Win with 117-94 Blowout over Bulls
Should the Celtics be Resting Their Starters?
Robert Williams Not Ruled Out For First Round
Will the Celtics Try to Win vs the Bucks?
Celtics Ready for NBA Playoffs as Standings Decision Looms
Celtics .com Keys to the Game: Celtics 117, Bulls 94
Celtics Grab 50th Win in Stampeding of the Bulls
4/7 Game Preview: Celtics at Bucks
NBC Sports Boston Celtics vs. Bulls takeaways: C’s should hope to see Chicago in first round
Marcus Smart: “Everybody counted us out” after first loss to Bulls
Celtics win 17th game of season by at least 20 points, tied for second-most in team history
NBA playoff picture: Celtics control path to best first-round matchup
Celtics fans should savor this improbable turnaround by a toughened team
NESN Robert Williams ‘In Good Spirits,’ Not Ruled Out Of First Round Of Playoffs
Jayson Tatum Seventh Player To Reach This Milestone In Celtics’ History
Why Marcus Smart Considered Aspect Of Celtics-Bulls ‘Highlight Of Career’
Celtics Should Have Learned Playoff-Related Aspect After Win Vs. Bulls
CBS Boston Celtics Are In The Driver’s Seat For No. 2 Seed — If They Want It
Jayson Tatum Becomes Just Seventh Player In Celtics History To Score 2,000 Points In A Season
The Athletic Hollinger: Why Nikola Jokić is the MVP, and the rest of my awards ballot
Will the Celtics’ style translate well to the postseason? Ime Udoka certainly thinks so
Celtics Wire What are the Celtics favorite living ALL-TIME rappers?
Celtics history: White drafted, Cousy dishes NBA-record 19 assists
Ray Allen talks on the mystery guest in locker room post-Banner 17 win
Which Celtics were judged the NBA’s most average player each season?
What other awards might be in the mix for Boston besides DPOY?
Jaylen Brown highlights: 25 points, 7 boards, 4 steals vs Bulls (3/6)
Celtics at Bucks: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info (4/7/22)
Celtics at Bulls: Boston corrals Chicago 117-94 on the road
What are the 10 most efficient games since Stevens joined Boston?
Mass Live Four takeaways as Boston Celtics beat Chicago Bulls 117-94, clinching homecourt advantage in first round of East playoffs
NBA Playoff Picture 2022: Where Boston Celtics stand after win over Bulls, huge game against Bucks next
Celtics Notebook: Playing in front of Barack Obama, Al Horford continues to produce, getting 50th win
Ime Udoka should choose easier path for Celtics playoff positioning to avoid Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets matchup
Boston Sports Journal Final: Celtics 117, Bulls 94 - Another road blowout for 50-win Celtics
BSJ Game Report: Celtics 117, Bulls 94 - Another big blowout win as C’s get to 50 wins
BSJ Live Q&A: Karalis on Celtics/NBA, Friday 04.08.2022 at noon
Karalis: As Al Horford grabs and goes, and gets a little closer to a birthday unlike any other
Hardwood Houdini Boston Celtics: 2 unsung studs from C’s dominant win over Chicago
Boston Celtics: 2 teams the C’s would love to avoid in the first round
Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks prediction, odds, TV channel
Boston Celtics: 3 keys to a prime time win against the Bucks
CLNS Media/YouTube Al Horford on Daniel Theis: ‘We feel GOOD playing with one another’
(108) Ime Udoka: We Have Found a ‘Winning Formula’ | Celtics vs Bulls
Marcus Smart: Al Horford is ‘INSPIRATIONAL’ for Young Celtics | Celtics vs Bulls
LIVE Garden Report: Celtics vs Bulls Postgame Show -
Celtics Awards Talk + First Round Playoff Scenarios | Winning Plays
SI .com What Stood Out from the Celtics’ Win vs. Bulls: Boston Asserts Its Dominance Early, Doesn’t Let Up
The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Bulls Game
Robert Williams: Ime Udoka doesn’t expect Celtics’ center to be back for playoff start
Heavy Jayson Tatum Joins Elite Celtics Club With Historical Feat
Celtics Fan Favorite Sounds Off on Cult Hero Label
Ex-Lottery Pick Could be Pushed Out of Celtics’ Playoff Rotation
Jayson Tatum Unveils Secret Behind Celtics’ Defense
Hoops Hype Celtics vs. Bulls: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
Loading comments...