With #2 seed on the line, Celtics enter final game in Memphis full strength

With just one game left in their regular season, the Boston Celtics still do not know who they will face in the first round of the playoffs. In fact, they could still finish the year in three different places - second, third, or fourth. It all comes down to the final day of the NBA season.

This Sunday, the Celtics will take on the Memphis Grizzlies in their last game of the year. A win in that game will ensure that Boston finishes no lower than the three seed. And based on their injury report, they understand the importance of the contest.

Robert Williams and Nik Stauskas are the only players listed as out. After missing Thursday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, both Jayson Tatum and Al Horford are nowhere to be found on the injury report. In addition, the Grizzlies just announced that star point guard Ja Morant will return on Saturday against the New Orleans Pelicans. In turn, since the Grizzlies have already secured the two seed, they could end up sitting most of their core players on Sunday on the second night of a back-to-back against the Celtics.

But Boston’s tilt against Memphis isn’t the only game Celtics fans should be paying attention to. While the C’s control whether or not they finish any lower than third, two other games will help determine their seeding as well.

On Sunday, the Bucks will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Philadelphia 76ers will play the Detroit Pistons. Both of those games will affect the Celtics’ seeding. Celtics radio play-by-play announcer Sean Grande laid it out perfectly here:

Sixers win.



So it comes down to Sunday.



Milwaukee at Cleveland

Boston at Memphis

Detroit at Philadelphia



Bucks lose, Celtics win, Boston is #2.

Bucks and Sixers win, Celtics lose, Boston is #4

Any other scenario, Boston is #3



Toronto is now locked into 5,

Chicago into 6. — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) April 9, 2022

With that in mind, the Bucks also released their injury report ahead of their game against the Cavaliers. They listed Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, and Bobby Portis as doubtful. And with the Cavaliers jockeying for play-in positioning, that could end up being a close one.