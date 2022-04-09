 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Celtics to sign Juwan Morgan to final roster spot

Boston roster will again be at 17 players (15 standard and two Two-Way) after signing Morgan

By Keith P Smith
Maine Celtics v Delaware Blue Coats Photo by Mary Kate Ridgway/NBAE via Getty Images

Per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Boston Celtics are signing forward Juwan Morgan to fill their final roster spot:

Sources tell CelticsBlog that Morgan’s deal will be for two years (the remainder of this season and 2022-23) with some non-guaranteed salary on the second season:

Morgan recently completed a 10-day contract with Boston. Prior to that, Morgan had spent most of the season with the Maine Celtics of the G League.

With Maine, the 6-foot-7 forward played in 20 games (10 starts). Morgan averaged 12.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

Morgan played the first two seasons of his NBA career with the Utah Jazz. He also had a 10-day deal with the Toronto Raptors earlier this season.

After signing Morgan, Boston’s roster will stand at the maximum of 17 players (15 standard and two Two-Way). Two-Way players are not eligible to play in the playoffs, so the Celtics playoff roster will be:

  • Jaylen Brown
  • Malik Fitts
  • Sam Hauser
  • Al Horford
  • Luke Kornet
  • Juwan Morgan
  • Aaron Nesmith
  • Payton Pritchard
  • Marcus Smart
  • Nik Stauskas
  • Jayson Tatum
  • Daniel Theis
  • Derrik White
  • Grant Williams
  • Robert Williams III

Boston completes the 2021-22 regular season on Sunday night at the Memphis Grizzlies. The Celtics will be either the 2, 3 or 4-seed in the postseason. The 2022 NBA Playoffs will open on Saturday, April 16 or Sunday, April 17.

