Report: Celtics to sign Juwan Morgan to final roster spot

Per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Boston Celtics are signing forward Juwan Morgan to fill their final roster spot:

The Boston Celtics are signing forward Juwan Morgan to a multiyear deal out of their NBA G League Maine affiliate, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Morgan played two NBA games this season for the Celtics and Raptors. He fills Boston’s open roster spot prior to playoffs. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 10, 2022

Sources tell CelticsBlog that Morgan’s deal will be for two years (the remainder of this season and 2022-23) with some non-guaranteed salary on the second season:

Juwan Morgan's deal with the Boston Celtics will be a two-year contract, with non-guaranteed salary in the second season, a source tells @celticsblog. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) April 10, 2022

Morgan recently completed a 10-day contract with Boston. Prior to that, Morgan had spent most of the season with the Maine Celtics of the G League.

With Maine, the 6-foot-7 forward played in 20 games (10 starts). Morgan averaged 12.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

Morgan played the first two seasons of his NBA career with the Utah Jazz. He also had a 10-day deal with the Toronto Raptors earlier this season.

After signing Morgan, Boston’s roster will stand at the maximum of 17 players (15 standard and two Two-Way). Two-Way players are not eligible to play in the playoffs, so the Celtics playoff roster will be:

Jaylen Brown

Malik Fitts

Sam Hauser

Al Horford

Luke Kornet

Juwan Morgan

Aaron Nesmith

Payton Pritchard

Marcus Smart

Nik Stauskas

Jayson Tatum

Daniel Theis

Derrik White

Grant Williams

Robert Williams III

Boston completes the 2021-22 regular season on Sunday night at the Memphis Grizzlies. The Celtics will be either the 2, 3 or 4-seed in the postseason. The 2022 NBA Playoffs will open on Saturday, April 16 or Sunday, April 17.