Celtics PRIDE podcast: The Al Horford Game

Josh and Mike provide their instant – shocked – reaction to the Celtics thrilling come from behind victory against Milwaukee in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, a performance that literally (and only briefly) left Josh speechless.

Once they finally collected themselves, Josh and Mike took turns celebrating the unequivocal greatness of Al Horford’s 30-point, 8-rebound, and 3-assist masterpiece. They talked about how Al bounced back from getting dunked on by Giannis to return the favor, Mike revisited the reasons he is only partially surprised, and Josh graciously took the L for suggesting that Horford was washed when we initially acquired him from OKC. Just a truly amazing performance by Horford.

Mike and Josh then turned their attention to Tatum, noting his improvement and changes from not just Game 3, but also from the first half to the second half of Game 4. With 30 points himself (along with 13 rebounds and 5 assists) Tatum significantly impacted the game, and really helped the C’s pull away down the stretch.

The last player the Celtics Pride guys focused on was the *other* big Brad Stevens acquisition this year, Derrick White. With 11 points and 34 absolutely STELLAR defensive minutes, White continued what’s been a strong (if not spectacular) series of consistent solid play that shows why the Celtics paid the price they did to acquire him midseason.

After basking in the glow of victory, Mike, ever-so-briefly and somewhat reluctantly, calls out what he’s seen as poor and inconsistent officiating. Josh agrees that the calls have been iffy – both ways – and hopes the refs can do better at calling the game so that they’re not even seen. Mike… might have clearer leanings on who is getting the better whistle.

Finally, the guys revisit their C’s in 7 pre-series predictions to see if they still feel the same as the C’s head back to Boston with the series tied 2-2. Mike and Josh don’t stray *too* far from their original predictions… but which way do they go? And do you agree? Check out the pod and let us know.

You can find regular episodes of the CelitcsPod and Celtics PRIDE podcasts on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever else you listen to your podcasts.

About Celtics PRIDE Podcast: Co-Hosts Adam Motenko, his identical twin brother Josh Motenko, and their friend Mike Minkoff couldn’t stop talking about the team. Now they supply your need for Boston Celtics content with their regular podcast on CelticsBlog.

They will talk nerdy to you, dissect the players on and off the court, and bicker like only opinionated New Englanders can. It’s like if CelticsBlog made a BasketballJones / Dunc’dOn lovechild.

You will get the coach’s perspective, the capologist’s view, and a healthy dose of advanced and traditional stats that breakdown everything that happened and could happen with the #1 dynasty in the NBA. If you often find yourself reminiscing about the players you grew up watching, or you just need reminders about what “being a Celtic” means to you, this is the podcast for you. This is Celtics PRIDE!