Must C’s: Tacko Fall back at TD Garden has shades of Drew Bledsoe at Celtics-Sixers Game 5

The Celtics ruled out Robert Williams for Game 5 with a sore knee, but they did get a center back in Boston. Sorta.

Before tip-off, former teammate Tacko Fall showed up on the parquet floor to greet his former teammates. He obviously won’t suit up, but the generated vibes are priceless.

What are Tatum and Tacko chatting about though??

️ Wrong answers only pic.twitter.com/4tcvGRIh2r — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) May 11, 2022

Always love when Tacko is around @tackofall99 @Grant2Will pic.twitter.com/Xh7sPOjABO — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 11, 2022

There are shades here of Drew Bledsoe showing up to Game 5 of 76ers-Celtics back in 2018 to root on the Celtics and new friend, Terry Rozier. Rozier had mistaken Eric Bledsoe for the former New England Patriots quarterback and wore his jersey to Game 1.

No word yet if Fall will get to the podium tonight, but Bledsoe did.

For what it’s worth, Fall is sitting in the front row of Boston’s baseline side and the 7’6” big man got the woman sitting behind him a cushion to see over him. Javonte Green is also back in the Garden, too.