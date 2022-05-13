Robert Williams listed as questionable for Game 6

In a win-or-go-home game in Milwaukee, the Celtics could sure use their starting center back in the lineup on Friday. After giving up 17 offensive rebounds in Game 5 and crumbling on defense in the 4th quarter, a lack of size and rim protection were part of giving up a 14-point lead and subsequently, home court advantage. And now heading into Game 6 down 2-3 in the series, it could be now or never for Robert Williams.

Boston officially listed Williams as questionable. On a visit with 98.5 The SportsHub’s Zolak & Bertrand, head coach Ime Udoka provided this update:

Ime Udoka provides an injury update on Robert Williams@ZoandBertrand pic.twitter.com/iZieyAaX2N — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 12, 2022

“We’re waiting to hear on how he feels. It’s really a soreness issue. The swelling is gone. It’s a matter of some general soreness. You’re going to have that after some surgery, regardless of the 4-to-6 (week) window,” Udoka said.

“When he was going through his rehab process, he’s going to have a day where he’s a little more sore and then it settles down. Even between the second and third game and the first and second game when we had the three-day breaks, it benefitted him, but when we went to every other day, he had one flare up where it got a little swollen. The swelling went down and now we’re waiting to see if the soreness goes away.”

It’s unclear really how much Williams would even play if was available for Game 6. With him unavailable the last two games, the Celtics have played small with Al Horford at the 5 and either Jayson Tatum or Grant Williams at the 4. Robert Williams has not fared well defending Giannis Antetokounmpo one-on-one, so Horford and Grant Williams have soaked up most of the frontcourt minutes. However, Robert Williams is still a situational weapon against the Bucks; for example, on that missed Antetokounmpo free throw on Wednesday night, the Time Lord would have most likely been in the game to control the rebound.