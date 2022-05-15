Robert Williams available for Game 7 vs. Bucks

Just in the nick of time.

After missing Games 4, 5, and 6, the Celtics announced that their starting center in the regular season, Robert Williams, is available this Sunday afternoon.

Ime Udoka confirms Rob Williams is available for Game 7

“Rob is available. He’s available to play. He hasn’t done a whole lot of basketball activity over the last week. It was more so managing the pain. As I mentioned, structurally, he’s OK,” head coach Ime Udoka said before tip-off of Game 7 against the visiting Milwaukee Bucks. “He’s available to go. He won’t start. We’ll go with our normal rotation the last three games with him being out, use him if needed.”

Grant Williams will continue to draw the start as a primary defender of Giannis Antetokounmpo and floor spacer. However, it’s curious who Udoka will go with as his third big. Daniel Theis has admirably played eleven minutes per game in Time Lord’s absence and Udoka could go with familiarity in the series finale. He said that he’d “use (Williams) as needed.”

“We’re not relying on him to come in and save the day.”