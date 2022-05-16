Report: Kyle Lowry unlikely to play in game 1

At this point of the postseason, every team has bumps, bruises, and injury concerns. The Miami Heat are no exception. Kyle Lowry has been dealing with a nagging hamstring issue for a while now.

Via the Miami Herald

Heat point guard Kyle Lowry - who missed the final two games of the Eastern Conference semifinals and six games overall this postseason because of a hamstring injury - did not practice on Sunday, leaving his status for the start of the next round very much in doubt. Lowry attended practice and did “some things on the side,” Erik Spoelstra said. The coach added that he had no update on Lowry’s status. But he seems unlikely to play in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday night at FTX Arena, barring a dramatic change. The Heat is sensitive to not wanting his injury to be re-aggravated.

From earlier in the 2nd round series:

Kyle Lowry on his hamstring, "I'd put it this way, you don't want to play with it." — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) May 9, 2022

The Celtics are waiting on updates on Robert Williams’ knee issues. Marcus Smart’s list of “minor” injuries probably resembles the game of Operation at this point. Who knows what other players are dealing with that we haven’t heard about yet.

It will be interesting to see how much Lowry plays in this series and how effective he can be going forward.