Celtics PRIDE podcast: The Grant Game, Milwaukee Review & Miami’s Next

Recorded immediately after Game 7, Adam, Mike and Josh discuss the huge win on Sunday over Milwaukee, the entire series against the Bucks and look ahead to the series against Miami.

They start by discussing the historical context of this Game 7 win for a very successful Celtics franchise. Grant Williams played the game of his life so far, hitting the shots the Buck’s defense gave him and a Celtics team that doesn’t always hit from deep. They also talk about Jayson Tatum’s play in this game, Payton Pritchard doing “what I do” and barely touch on the refs for fear of getting called for a foul.

Then they look at the whole Milwaukee series, looking at the impact of three-point shooting for both teams, giving their opinion on the factors that led to the Celtics pulling things out despite going down 3-2 after a tough Game 5 loss. They answer the question, “what does this series win mean for the legacy of Jayson Tatum and this Boston Celtics team?” Be careful about agreeing with Josh’s response that a Celtics dynasty is forming because it could lead to other irrational thoughts.

Adam willfully offers an updated opinion on the Al Horford trade and gets pushed to update his view on the deal to get Derrick White. Before moving on to discussing the Miami Heat series, the gang ensures that credit is given to Milwaukee for their tough series. Finally, the guys look at head-to-head matchups on the floor (players) and on the sidelines (coaches), identify specific Miami players to watch, single out who on the Celtics might make an impact in the next series, discuss the Rob Williams injury and his potential impact and give predictions on who wins the Eastern Conference Finals.

Listed to the end for all the goodies.

You can find regular episodes of the CelitcsPod and Celtics PRIDE podcasts on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever else you listen to your podcasts.

About Celtics PRIDE Podcast: Co-Hosts Adam Motenko, his identical twin brother Josh Motenko, and their friend Mike Minkoff couldn’t stop talking about the team. Now they supply your need for Boston Celtics content with their regular podcast on CelticsBlog.

They will talk nerdy to you, dissect the players on and off the court, and bicker like only opinionated New Englanders can. It’s like if CelticsBlog made a BasketballJones / Dunc’dOn lovechild.

You will get the coach’s perspective, the capologist’s view, and a healthy dose of advanced and traditional stats that breakdown everything that happened and could happen with the #1 dynasty in the NBA. If you often find yourself reminiscing about the players you grew up watching, or you just need reminders about what “being a Celtic” means to you, this is the podcast for you. This is Celtics PRIDE!