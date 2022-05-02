Marcus Smart leaves Game 1 with multiple injuries, returns after halftime

With a minute to go in the first half of Game 1 against the Bucks, Marcus Smart drove to the basket when Jevon Carter took a hard swipe at the ball. Carter caught Smart’s right arm, Smart briefly crumpled to the floor

Marcus Smart Left the game after this play pic.twitter.com/ha0pJWHxXh — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 1, 2022

Arm loosely dangling, Smart immediately went to the locker room with an apparent dislocated shoulder. The Celtics officially listed him with a right shoulder stinger (and right quad contusion) and he returned to the game after halftime. Marcus shot 1-for-5 from the floor in the second half and finished the game with just 10 points, 6 assists, and 3 turnovers.

Smart favored his shoulder all afternoon but despite the 101-89 defeat to the defending champs in Game 1 and some bumps and bruises from a physical playoff game, head coach Ime Udoka assured the Boston faithful that the Celtics’ starting point guard would continue to gut it out.

“He took a few hits. He took two in the first half and I think the quad bothered him more than the shoulder, but he’s going to play through a lot. It affected him offensively, getting downhill and driving a little bit, but defensively as well. He likes to climb up into guys and be more physical,” Udoka said of the Defensive Player of the Year.