Marcus Smart questionable for Game 2

After leaving the first half of Game 1 with what appeared to be a shoulder separation, Marcus Smart returned at halftime and gutted out the 101-89 loss to the Bucks with a shoulder stinger and multiple hip contusions.

After practice on Wednesday, the Celtics have officially listed their starting point guard as questionable heading into Game 2 on Tuesday night.

“(He’s) sore. He had a pretty bad quad contusion. He got hit twice I think during the game. He’s a tough guy who’s going to try and play through things. We’ll get him some treatment today and we’ll see how he feels tomorrow,” head coach Ime Udoka said.

The shoulder is fine, but the quad contusion is a bigger concern.

“It’s more than just pain tolerance. It’s something that’s going to be stiff. He got hit twice and he’s had this in the past where he’s had to miss some games this year. There’s some tightness and restriction of movement as well,” Udoka further explained.

Smart finished Game 1 with 10 points and 6 assists, but was clearly hampered by the injury.

Well, maybe not that hampered.